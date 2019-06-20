Celebrated Fife sculptor David Mach reveals building design made out of shipping containers

Celebrated sculptor David Mach has unveiled a design for his first building – a new arts, events and conference venue made out of shipping containers.

The 63-year-old artist has revealed his latest creation – Mach 1 – which will be made out of more than 30 shipping containers and stand about 50ft tall.

Mach has compared the building to the “piles of rocks” he recalls from the Fife coastline he was brought up beside.

The building, which will have about 3500 sq ft of floor space, could open in spring next year if planning is secured for a site next to the Edinburgh Park Central tram stop.

The Fife-born artist, famed for his creations made of matches, tyres, magazines and coathangers, used dozens of boxes of metal cooking foil to create plans for the design.

It is hoped music, comedy and poetry nights will be regularly held at the building, which will have a capacity for more than 140 people.

The building will act as a marketing suite for a new “city quarter” expected to create 1,800 homes and more than 7,000 jobs on a 43-acre site.

The Turner Prize nominee got involved in the development after starting to work with London-based gallery Pangolim.

The gallery is part of Kings Place which combines office space with music and visual arts venues.