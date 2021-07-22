Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Thursday, July 22nd 2021 Show Links
News / Scotland

Ceiling2Floor: Panelling merchant creates jobs with new Dundee branch

By Gavin Harper
July 22, 2021, 12:09 pm
Panelling merchants Ceiling2Floor has opened a new shop in Dundee.
Panelling firm Ceiling2Floor has created new jobs in Dundee after opening a branch in the city.

The company, which also has premises in Glenrothes, sells a range of decorative PVC panelling, vinyl flooring and accessories.

The panelling and flooring products sold by the company are 100% waterproof. They also feature patented technology which allows for easy installation.

It opened its 12th Scottish branch in the city’s Dryburgh Industrial Estate recently.

‘The perfect time for us’

The new Dundee branch has a team of three employees and includes a purpose-built showroom and trade counter.

All the new staff members come from the local area.

Brian Crombie, director at Ceiling2Floor.

Brian Crombie, one of the firm’s directors, said: “Dundee is somewhere we had been actively looking to open a branch.

“The Dryburgh Industrial Estate site became available at the perfect time for us.

“We were able to progress quickly with the shop fit and recruitment process.

“It was important for us to recruit from the local area so we could begin to establish ourselves within the community while contributing to the local economy.”

Ceiling2Floor lockdown boost

Despite the challenges of Covid-19, the business has experienced records sales which Mr Crombie attributes to people spending more time at home.

He said: “Lockdown has meant that people have spent more time than ever before in their homes.

“With most people not being able to go on holiday it has meant they have more disposable income available to invest in their homes to make them more comfortable and visually appealing.”