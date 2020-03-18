Dundee mum Cecilia braves the shave for cancer charity

Brave mum Cecilia Ho is making headlines after having her hair shaved by her partner to raise money for charity.

And she has already raised £600 for Bone Cancer Research Trust.

She said afterwards: “I am feeling a bit cold now, but I am getting used to it already.

“I am fine, although I must admit I thought I would be worse as I have never done anything like this before.

“I have taken part in charity runs and stuff like that but I thought I would do something different.

“My partner Gareth Kinghorn kept asking me if I would be all right and if I was sure that I wanted to go through with it.

“People have been so generous. And the cash was all raised offline.

“Now I am asking people to private message me on Facebook if they want to give any donations online.

“I am totally chuffed with the amount of money raised so far and if we can raise more that would be great.”

Cecilia added: “My kids are fine with it too – and it is only really cold at night.”

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with Evening Telegraph newsletter