CCTV of pet shop thief who ran off with snake bowl from Angus store

A pet shop boss has blasted the sneak thief who stole a snake bowl.

Laura Christie, owner of Christie’s Critters in Arbroath, was furious that the raider crept behind her before taking the £14 water bowl and running off earlier this week.

Sadly for Laura, the shop only made £5 that day, meaning opening the store cost more money than normal.

Laura, 43, told the Tele of her shock and anger.

She said: “I know it’s just a water bowl, but it’s the brazen way he just went behind me and stole it.

“It happened as I was cleaning out one of the snake tanks.

“We are a reptile shop and sell mostly snakes and lizards.

“I was aware of the man, who I thought was in his 30s or 40s, coming in behind me and I asked if he needed a hand, but he said he was just looking and was OK.

“So I just left him to look around and carried on cleaning and moved away.

“But that’s when he went into the window where we have a display on the sill and he just lifted the bowl.

“I turned around again and he just about dropped it.

“Then I turned back to what I was doing and he got to the middle of the shop then I noticed he wasn’t there and I thought: ‘You rotter’.

“I ran into the back of the shop to quickly check my cameras to make sure he didn’t leave it somewhere as I didn’t want to tackle anyone in the street.

“I saw he’d taken the bowl, but I couldn’t find him in the street.

“I called the police and they came in to take the video footage from my cameras away.”

Laura put a copy of the incident footage on Facebook and added: “A lot of people have contacted me and they keep coming up with the same name, so I am sure he will be known to the police.

“I have had a few problems in the past with drug addicts stealing things when they are desperate.

“One stole a UV bulb and a half bottle of liquid calcium for snakes which would be of absolutely no use to him.

“And charity boxes have been rattled, but this guy did not look high at the time.

“As I say, it is just the audacity and brazen way he took it that gets me the most.”

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said officers were following a positive line of inquiry.