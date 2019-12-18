CCTV images show the moment customer tackled armed crook in Dundee newsagents

Shocking CCTV images show the moment a crook robbed a city newsagents – and police have revealed they are following a positive line of inquiry into the attempted heist.

A Dundee shopkeeper has praised a have-a-go-hero customer who tackled a man brandishing a weapon inside the store.

Arsalan Haider, Court Street News manager, released images this week of the incident which police are still investigating.

Pictures show the customer “hugging” the man after he had reportedly swung wildly at the 27-year-old shopkeeper in a fit of rage after demanding cash.

Police confirmed they are following a “positive line of inquiry” into the incident which took place on Wednesday December 11.

Arsalan said the woman was a regular customer before thanking her today for her actions during the disturbance which took place shortly after 4pm that day.

Describing the incident he said the man had used a metal frame from a chewing gum stand at the front counter before the customer intervened.

He added: “If that customer hadn’t have been here it could have got worse – she massively defused the situation by taking the man outside.

“I’d pushed the panic alarm during the incident before he fled the scene. It has all been caught on CCTV but the guy was swinging the bulky metal frame at me as he was demanding cash.”

The ordeal within the store had gone on for around 15 minutes before the situation escalated.

He added: “I was surprised and thankful that a customer had chosen to intervene in the matter.

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with Evening Telegraph newsletter

“The police came and took the CCTV footage from the incident and they knew of the man involved.”

Court Street News has been targeted in a spate of incidents in recent years with Arsalan being assaulted during a disturbance in August 2018.

He added: “We have taken every measure to try and deter these incidents from happening, with CCTV and panic alarms, but these things continue to happen.

“Given the troubles in the past the customers weren’t surprised to hear what has happened here last week.

“Thankfully no one was injured but they (customers) are worried because of everything that’s happened in the past that we might close the shop.”

A spokesman for the force added: “We are following positive lines of inquiry.”