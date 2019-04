Police have released CCTV images of a pair accused of stealing around £4,800 in toothbrushes.

Cops near Toronto say a shoplifting incident took place on March 25 at 10:30 pm.

A Guelph Police Service statement said: “A theft of $6204.40 in toothbrushes is reported. They were seen leaving in a small black 4-door motor vehicle, unknown make/model – no plate obtained.”

Anyone with information is asked to email jknox@guelphpolice.ca.