CCTV images released of pair after incident on Edinburgh to Dundee train

British Transport Police have released CCTV images of a man and woman they believe can assist an investigation into an assault and theft.

The incident happened on a train between between Edinburgh and Inverkeithing at around 11.45pm on August 10.

The train was a service between Edinburgh and Dundee.

Officers would like to speak to the man and woman in the images who may have information that could help their investigation.

Anyone who recognises them is asked to call BTP by texting 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40 and quoting reference number 653 of 10/08/19.