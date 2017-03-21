Police Scotland have today released CCTV images of a man they wish to speak to in connection with their investigation into an incident on Lochee High Street in Dundee on Monday March 13.

The man was seen in the area of the Last Tram pub and Santander bank between 10.50pm and 11.05pm.

The man is described as being aged late 20s, approximately 5’6″ in height, very slim build with a local Dundee accent.

He has short brown hair in a side parting and a small amount of facial stubble.

At the time of the incident, he was wearing a navy coloured Barbour style jacket, plumb coloured jeans or chinos and black Nike trainers with a white tick and white base.

Anyone who recognises the man or has any information that may assist Police should call 101 quoting reference CR/6362/17.

Alternatively information can be passed anonymously via the charity Crimestoppers 0800 555 111