Dundee’s Olympia swimming pool has moved to address concerns surrounding the use of CCTV in the centre’s changing rooms.

The Seagate pool has signage informing users of the presence of CCTV but a member of the public contacted the operators with fears cameras placed on the roof of the changing room area could see into the cubicles.

Leisure and Culture Dundee, which runs the pool, has updated the facility’s website detailing how “state-of-the-art” technology means footage from cubicles is “blocked from the time of recording” and is only checked in the event of an incident.

A spokesman said: “The recorded footage can only be accessed by authorised senior members of staff and only in the event of an incident or crime investigation.”