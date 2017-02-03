CCTV bid to catch dog foulers in Fife

Dog owners will be under the watchful eye of CCTV in a bid to cut fouling in Fife.

Anyone caught leaving dogs’ mess will face an £80 fine.

Fife Council is set to impose the campaign, alongside Police Scotland. Dundee City Council has said it plans to run no such scheme.

The new action has come about after it emerged only 29 fixed penalty notices were issued for the offence across the region last year.

More than 1,000 complaints were received but this was regarded as scant reflection of the scale of the problem.

Fife has 34 enforcement officers with the power to issue fines, but they must witness the act before they can issue notices.

The use of CCTV was approved by the council’s safer communities committee following a report from team manager Dawn Jamieson, who told how officers were hampered the legislative requirement for them to witness offences.

She said: “While we are not looking to provide excuses as to why these numbers may be low, we feel it is important to highlight the legislation relating to the issuing of fixed penalty notices.

“Dog fouling is an observable offence so we have to witness the offence taking place.”

Urging members of the public to tell them when and where suspected offenders walk their dogs, she said: “We need details of where the offences are happening.

“We rely on members of the public providing us with this information.

“Dog walkers tend to be creatures of habit, they will walk their dogs in the same place at the same time of day. It’s about us being in the right time at the right place and trying to gather evidence.”

Superintendent Derek McEwan, of Police Scotland’s Fife Division, said he would be “fully supportive” of a campaign involving fixed cameras.

He confirmed footage would be used as evidence to issue notices.