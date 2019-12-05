CBBC show looking for Dundee couples willing to let their child plan their wedding

Are you brave enough to hand over the organisation of your wedding to someone else?

Couples in Dundee are being given the chance to have their wedding planned for them – but there’s a catch – their kids will be the ones doing the organising.

CBBC’S TV show Marrying Mum and Dad is back and organisers are looking for children from Dundee between eight and 14 years old to get in on the act.

The show is looking for brave parents and step parents who are ready to tie the knot and willing to leave the planning in the hands of their children.

The youngsters will organise every aspect of the big day, from the venue, theme, costumes, to the cake, as well as the entertainment and transport.

Previous themed weddings on the show include Dr Who, Day of the Dead, as well as Under the Sea.

© Supplied

Ed Petrie, who co-hosts the show with Naomi Wilkinson, said: “Letting 8-14 year olds plan your entire wedding day may sound like a ridiculous idea – and it is! But in the best possible way. ‘Marrying Mum & Dad’ weddings are exhilaratingly bonkers, heart warmingly wacky and utterly unique. A day your family will truly remember forever!”

Applications are now open and families can apply by clicking here.

Once you have received your application form you can either email it back to marrying@bbc.co.uk or post it to Marrying Mum and Dad, BBC Scotland, CBBC, Zone 4.01, 40 Pacific Quay, Glasgow.

The closing date for applications is Monday January 6 2020 and the show will film from February until July 2020.