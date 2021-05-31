This is the moment police caught up with an Angus drink driver who stole a tipper truck and went for a joyride in Aberdeen.

Matthew Hill took the truck from a building site on Wellington Road just before midnight on Thursday.

He was snared by police on Charleston Road North – and he was found to be double the drink-drive limit.

Pursuit caught on camera

Video footage shows two police cars tailing the truck, which appears to still have materials in its bucket.

Hill, 41, had appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Friday and admitted a string of charges.

He pleaded guilty to stealing the truck. He also admitted driving it on Charleston Road North with 57 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath – the limit is 22mcgs.

Hill also pled guilty to driving without a licence for a vehicle of that class and without insurance.

Hill admitted a string of charges

And he further admitted driving a van on February 24 on the A90 Stonehaven to Laurencekirk, near the A92, while disqualified and without insurance.

Sentence was deferred on Hill, whose address was given as Steadfast Lane, Forfar, until July.

Police Scotland had confirmed the theft of the truck with a spokeswoman saying: “Around 11.55pm on Thursday officers were called to a report of a theft of a tipper truck from a building site on Wellington Road at Charleston Road North, Aberdeen.

“The vehicle was recovered nearby a short time later.”