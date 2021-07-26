News / Local / Perthshire Cattle float with dozens of cows on board on its side in Perthshire crash By Lindsey Hamilton July 26, 2021, 2:58 pm Updated: July 26, 2021, 3:28 pm The overturned cattle float at Woodside, near Coupar Angus. Emergency services are trying to move dozens of cattle from an overturned animal float in Perthshire. It is understood up to 40 cows maybe on the tipped vehicle, which crashed on the A94 at Woodside, near Coupar Angus. The driver of the cattle float has been taken to hospital. The condition of the cattle is not yet known. The road where the crash happened, near Coupar Angus, has been closed. Continue Reading Log in or subscribe to receive exclusive premium content, including expert opinion and insight as well as special investigations, just for our subscribers! Subscribe