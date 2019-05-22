Cats Mango and Maple are in care in Dundee and now need permanent home

A forever home is required for two cats currently in Dundee temporarily.

Mango and Maple arrived into the care of the Scottish SPCA due to their former owner’s allergies and are now ready for their new home.

A Scottish SPCA spokesperson said: “Mango is an affectionate girl who likes a good head rub and a comfy bed to sleep in.

“Maple is a little more wary. so is more independent but does love a cuddle and attention.

“These girls are looking for a home that can provide them with outdoor access after the initial settling in period.

“They would suit most family homes with children over five years of age and no other animals.

“If you can offer these two a home, please contact the Scottish SPCA centre in Angus, Fife and Tayside on 03000 999 999.”