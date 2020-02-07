Cats died of dehydration after being neglected by Dundee owner

Two emaciated cats died after being neglected by their owner.

James McDonnell admitted causing his cats Mia and Babe unnecessary suffering by failing to properly take care of them at his home on Robertson Street, Dundee, last year.

A court heard that McDonnell had taken the cats to a vet for treatment but the animals were in such a shocking condition that the alarm was raised with the police.

Officers attended and found the dead cats wrapped in a duvet in McDonnell’s home.

It was revealed at Dundee Sheriff Court that the likely cause of death for both animals was dehydration, according to their post-mortem.

McDonnell, a first offender, previously admitted two charges of wilfully neglecting the cats but a sheriff deferred sentence on him so he can be of good behaviour.

Prosecutor Lora Apostolova said: “He went to the vets and after that visit the police were contacted.

“They (the cats) were found in a duvet cover and the likely cause of death was suspected dehydration.”

McDonnell, 22, pleaded guilty to being responsible for the two cats, now deceased, and causing them unnecessary suffering by failing to provide them with adequate care and treatment, failing to obtain vet advice or treatment and cause them to suffer poor health including dehydration and weight loss between July 12 and August 2 last year.

Gary McIlravey, defending, said that McDonnell was in the midst of a severe bout of depression during the offences.

He told Sheriff Jillian Martin-Brown that he would be surprised if McDonnell ever ended up in court again following this conviction.

Mr McIlravey said: “This is a young man who we will likely not see within the four walls of a courtroom again.

“He fell into depression and his family have shown real concern for his welfare.”

Sheriff Martin-Brown said she believed that he “remorse” shown by McDonnell was genuine.

Before deferring sentence for six months, she said: “It’s clear from the report that you have shown considerable remorse for what’s happened.”