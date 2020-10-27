Catholic Church fined £40,000 after vulnerable OAP death at Dundee care home

The Catholic Church has been fined £40,000 after a 94-year-old man with dementia died after falling from a window at a city care home.

Peter Connor plunged from his second-floor bedroom at the Wellburn Care Home on Liff Road in May 2017.

Mr Connor had only been at the home for two weeks before his death, with Dundee Sheriff Court hearing that his window was unrestricted.

The Diocese of Dunkeld, which ran the home, previously pleaded guilty at Dundee Sheriff Court to being criminally responsible for Mr Connor’s death.

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael said: “In this case, Mr Connor’s exposure to this avoidable risk proved to be fatal.

“The absence of window restrictors on 11 of the home’s windows over a period of 11 months, in an environment where some residents would be likely to have mental or physical impairments, means that there was a high likelihood of harm.

“Tragically, the offender’s failure to install window restrictors was a significant contributor to the death of Mr Connor.”

The court previously heard that mystery still surrounds the circumstances of Mr Connor’s death.

A post-mortem examination found he died of multiple injuries, blunt force trauma and a fall from a height. The diocese closed Wellburn for good just days after the pensioner’s death.

Fiscal depute William Duffy said previously: “A carer checked on Mr Connor at around midnight, 2am and 4am.

“The next check was due for 6am, however, the nurse was dealing with a resident suffering from incontinence.

“At 6.40am, a staff nurse in an office on the first floor looked out her window and saw what appeared to be a pair of pyjamas lying on the ground.

“Upon looking up, she noted his window was open. Two members of staff saw him lying face down on the concrete path.”

Police along with officers from the Health and Safety Executive later referred the case to the Crown Office.

An inspection three days after Mr Connor’s death found that windows several rooms along with the lounge and corridor were unrestricted. Mr Duffy said Mr Connor’s death could have been avoided had a restrictor been in place.

The diocese pleaded guilty to failing to ensure that the windows were fitted with a device to prevent them from being opened which led to Mr Connor’s death on May 30 2017.

Peter Gray QC, representing the diocese, said the diocese had encountered numerous difficulties after taking over the home, which had previously been rated “very good” by the Care Inspectorate.

Mr Gray told Sheriff Alastair Carmichael: “It’s a matter of most profound regret and remorse that Mr Connor lost his life from falling for which the diocese is clearly responsible.

“The diocese wishes to extend its deepest condolences to the family for their tragic loss.

Mr Connor’s family, who declined to comment, have since agreed a six-figure settlement with the church.

Prior to imposing the £40,000 fine, Sheriff Carmichael said: “In this case, I have to acknowledge that the offender is a registered charity and is struggling to find ways to finance effectively its operations in a way that can fulfil its objectives.

“Being a hard-up charity is not an excuse for breaching the statutory duty. But, the offender’s financial resilience is a relevant consideration in the sentencing process and this is another factor that I will apply by adjusting downwards the level of the fine.”

The church has four years to pay the fine.