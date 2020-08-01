‘Officially brilliant’ youngster Catherine raises £1,061 for Dundee Bairns

Dundee schoolgirl Catherine Letford may be only eight years old, but she has managed to raise a whopping £1,061 for other city kids.

Catherine, who attends Claypotts Castle Primary, took part in the Dundee Kiltwalk, raising the money in the process.

The youngster walked 11 miles to raise cash for Dundee Bairns to ensure “everyone gets a good healthy meal”.

She has now been thanked for her efforts by the city charity, who said: “Dundee Bairns has had another amazing donation from a brilliant wee girl called Catherine Letford, who has raised money through her efforts in completing the Kiltwalk.

“This is a remarkable achievement and we are very grateful to Catherine for her efforts on our behalf.”

Catherine’s walk wasn’t her only amazing achievement during lockdown.

In April she was one of the winners in the Tele’s Draw Your Own Front Page competition.

She decided to use the NHS Covid-19 stay at home slogan on her front page artwork.

Mum Dawn-Marie said: “Catherine has been busy trying to make as many people as she can smile during this uncertain time.”