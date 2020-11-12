Keen fundraiser Catherine, 8, creates handmade greetings cards to raise cash for charity

A young Dundonian is putting her crafting skills to good use as she creates handmade greetings cards to raise money for those less fortunate this year.

Eight-year-old Catherine Letford is no stranger to raising money for charity, and has been doing just that since she was four.

A keen crafter and artist, Catherine decided to use her skills to make handmade Christmas cards and raise vital funds for Dundee Bairns, with plans to donate to an older peoples’ charity as well this festive period.

Catherine’s mum, Dawn-Marie, said: “Catherine has always been into crafts and so she thought with Christmas coming up this might be a good way to raise money.

“She has been making the cards for a few weeks now and has already raised more than £100.

“She has already decided that she wants one of the charities to be Dundee Bairns and we are also looking into one that will make Christmas meals for the elderly and lonely.

“These were all Catherine’s choices and she has been selling the cards to friends and family and we have set up a Facebook page too.”

To buy packs of assorted cards visit Handmade by Catherine on Facebook.