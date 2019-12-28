Sunday, December 29th 2019 Show Links
Search Menu
News / Dundee

Kind-hearted Catherine, 10, makes donations to Ninewells and Dundee foodbank

by Amy Hall
December 28, 2019, 9:02 pm
© DC ThomsonCatherine Letford with her donations.
Catherine Letford with her donations.
Send us a story

A kind-hearted Dundee youngster has once again shown her amazing generosity making sure those who are less fortunate don’t go hungry this Christmas.

Ten-year-old Catherine Letford is no stranger to this Young Stars page through her continuing effort to help those in need alongside her mum Dawn-Marie.

© DC Thomson
Catherine Letford with her donations.

This Christmas she has gifted Ninewells Children’s Ward selection boxes and presented the local foodbank with a hamper.

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with Evening Telegraph newsletter

Dawn said: “She decided to do a reverse advent calendar – rather than getting she wanted to give and donated an item each day.

Catherine Letford saved up her weekly pocket money to donate selection boxes to Ward 29 at Ninewells

“She’s aware that people/families struggle, she’s a very emotional girl and finds things like that sad.

“She hopes that this will make a big difference to a family or someone this Christmas. We were given a tour of the food bank and it was heartbreaking, actually had a lump in my throat.”

© DC Thomson
The hamper Catherine donated.

Breaking