Kind-hearted Catherine, 10, makes donations to Ninewells and Dundee foodbank

A kind-hearted Dundee youngster has once again shown her amazing generosity making sure those who are less fortunate don’t go hungry this Christmas.

Ten-year-old Catherine Letford is no stranger to this Young Stars page through her continuing effort to help those in need alongside her mum Dawn-Marie.

This Christmas she has gifted Ninewells Children’s Ward selection boxes and presented the local foodbank with a hamper.

Dawn said: “She decided to do a reverse advent calendar – rather than getting she wanted to give and donated an item each day.

“She’s aware that people/families struggle, she’s a very emotional girl and finds things like that sad.

“She hopes that this will make a big difference to a family or someone this Christmas. We were given a tour of the food bank and it was heartbreaking, actually had a lump in my throat.”