Cat who went missing 70 miles from home reunited with owner

A runaway cat who went missing 70 miles from his home has been found in Carnoustie after five weeks.

Star, a black tomcat from West Lothian, first ran off while on holiday with his owner Linda Adie and her husband, Jim, on June 11.

The trio were visiting Carnoustie when the feline hopped out of their caravan and broke away into a set of bushes nearby.

The couple extended their stay in Angus by a couple of days to search for their pet, but they were eventually forced to return home without him.

Over the next four weeks Linda visited Angus five more times, desperately searching for Star without success.

She said: “I got him about six years ago as a rescue, he’s not a friendly cat which makes finding him hard.

“He doesn’t like people, he’ll only really come to my husband and I.

“We must have visited five times since he went missing and we’ve befriended lots of people in Carnoustie now.

“I was so worried about him every night. I remember thinking that if someone had even taken him in then that’s okay – I was just so worried about him being out there suffering.”

Star found in Chapman

The worried pet owner soon had help from the residents of the Angus town, who began posting various social media appeals for Star.

Eventually, all the hard work paid off after one woman in Chapman area of Carnoustie contacted the 66-year-old and said she had found Star.

“She sent a picture and I immediately knew it was him,” Linda said.

“I think we must have flew up the road after that.

“I couldn’t believe it when I saw him. I just picked him up and put him in his basket.

“I think he knew it was us because he came right over.

“He was sound asleep all the way home.”

‘Amazing to have him back’

While Star is now safe and sound, he is slightly worse for wear.

Linda said: “He was very dehydrated when we picked him up, he drank a whole pint of water.

“He’s also picked up few new marks and scratches from his time up there.

“The first night he came back he didn’t go out, just stayed by us all night. He was a bit of a sook.

“It’s amazing, just amazing to have him back.”

‘A wonderful community’

Linda has also thanked the residents of Carnoustie for their help in finding Star, calling the town “a wonderful community.”

She added: “I think the whole of Carnoustie was alert and looking for him.

“It’s unbelievable how much kindness everyone showed me. I befriended so many people while I was up there, I’m sure I’ll be back again.”