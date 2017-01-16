The Scottish SPCA is appealing for information after a cat was chucked out of a 4×4 car.

Scotland’s animal welfare charity was alerted after the female cat was thrown out of a dark coloured 4×4 during the early hours of Wednesday morning onto Oakfield Street, Kelty, Fife.

She was then picked up by a vigilant member of the public who dried and fed the feline as well as giving her a place to stay the night.

Chief Inspector John Chisholm said: “She’s been named Cleo by our centre staff in Edinburgh where she is now recovering from her ordeal.

“We are unsure if she was purposely dumped or climbed into the person’s car accidentally.

“She’s a friendly cat but is still slightly nervous, which is understandable as she’s not had the best couple of days.”

Abandoning an animal is an offence under the Animal Health and Welfare (Scotland) Act 2006. Anyone found guilty of doing so can expect to be banned from keeping animals for a fixed period or life.

Anyone with information about Cleo is being urged to contact the Scottish SPCA Animal Helpline on 03000 999 999.