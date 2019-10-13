Cat owner’s safety plea after losing two of her pets in the past 12 months

A grieving cat lover has blasted speeding drivers after two of her pets were run over in the space of a year.

Hazel Lancaster said her first victim, Kitty, was killed outright and her second pet, Lady, was put down last week while she was on holiday in Spain.

The 68-year-old, of Abbotsford Place, said: “I want to know when something is going to be done about these speeding drivers.

“What if it had been a child that had been hit?

“A neighbour was looking after my cats while I was visiting friends in Cadiz.

“The vet called me as soon as Lady was taken there and he said her injuries were so bad that they really had to put her down.

“I had to make the decision there and then which was awful.

“Someone else had seen the vehicle speeding, but they were not sure if it was a car or a van.”

Hazel still has two cats at home, but she added: “It is no consolation for losing one.

“I had three cats and now I have only two and they are my company.”

West End councillor Fraser Macpherson has been campaigning for reduced speed limits in the area.

He said: “First of all, I am extremely sorry to learn that this has happened to this lady’s cats.

“I am a pet owner myself and I know how upsetting this can be.

“Many residents have said they would welcome a more traffic-calmed area, particularly given the relatively narrow roads because of parked vehicles.

“It can be a challenge to pass in those streets and there are a number of elderly residents and children about too, so it makes sense to keep speed limits down.”

A spokesman for Dundee City Council said: “Accidents that have resulted in injuries to people are not a frequent occurrence in the area.

“However, in the longer term, it may be considered as part of the 20mph programme.”