A Tayside couple have been left “sickened” after their cat suffered a chemical burn in what they believe was an intentional attack.

John Blacklaws and wife Ann Marie were left horrified when their cat Andre came home with the burn on his neck and shoulder.

The couple believe Andre was attacked by a group of youths using antifreeze. Staff from the Scottish Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals were investigating the incident.

John, 39, said: “We think someone tried to attack him using antifreeze.

“He has a chemical burn on his neck area and the substance he had on him was a blue-green colour.

“He first came home with a blue- green patch on his neck, which had a chemical smell. We bathed him that day. The chemical was out, but the dye remained.

“Two days later, he started getting a bald patch and a day after that it got worse. I kept the vets informed from the start and they took him when the bald area worsened. It ended up looking quite horrific.”

John believes a group of local youths seen near his home in Glenogil Drive, Montrose, may have been involved in the attack. He added: “I read on Facebook about a group of lads trying to tempt a young grey cat towards them.

“That might easily be the same group that went past my house later on that night and singed a cat in a street not that far from mine on the same night.

“Ann Marie is very upset — she’s more upset than me. I feel sickened, frustrated and angry.

“We had a £180 vet bill and of course Andre has had to recover.”

Meanwhile Claire Burnett, who lives in nearby Rutland Terrace, said she found her cat on Sunday with what she believed were burns.

She added: “Something is going on around here.”

Scottish SPCA Inspector Karen Cooper said: “We were made aware of two possible cases of chemical burns within the area.

“Investigations are still ongoing and anyone with any information should call our animal helpline on 03000 999 999.

“If you are a cat owner please be vigilant. If your cat returns home covered in a foreign substance please seek immediate veterinary care.”