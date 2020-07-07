Dundee cat owner devastated after speeding driver killed her pet before driving off

A heartbroken cat owner has told how a speeding driver ran down her beloved pet on a busy Dundee road before driving off.

Caitlan Pratt’s seven year old kitty Lulu was hit and killed on Dundee’s Strips of Craigie Road on Thursday afternoon by a speeding black car with two onlookers staying with Lulu until she passed.

It is the second time the stay at home mum has had one of her cats killed on the same stretch.

The two witnesses knocked on local doors to find Lulu’s owners with Caitlan’s neighbour taking her in until she arrived home.

Caitlan, 23, said: “I had been out with my mum on Thursday afternoon when Lulu was hit and it was absolutely horrible getting home and finding out that she had died.

© Supplied

“It was just luck that I actually knew one of the girls who witnessed her being hit. She told me that the car was going so fast that the only detail they managed to get was that the car was black.

“We also have Lulu’s son Chance at home and he is definitely grieving, although they are cats they definitely still have feelings.

“He has been going and sitting on top of her burial site since we buried her in the garden.

“I just don’t understand why cats are not classed the same as dogs and the fact it is not illegal to hit a cat and not report it or stop. They are still your pet and a member of your family so I definitely think the law should be changed.”

© Supplied

The hit and run has also left Caitlan concerned about the speed vehicles are travelling on the road.

She added: “Usually when schools are on there is a lollipop person on the road so people stick to the speed limit but recently cars have been flying down the road.

“It is worrying that the on lookers only managed to see that the car was black. They must have been going at some speed and that could have been a small child hit instead.

“I would just love for the car owner to come forward and give me an apology face to face.”