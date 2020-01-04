Cat missing for almost a month is returned home after being spotted in Perth

A husband and wife welcomed a new decade in the perfect way as their beloved pet cat first footed them after a month on the run.

The cat, called Fluffy, had been missing since December 2 from Kellas, leaving owners Val and Jim Carr worried she would not return.

The feline friend was reported missing after being spotted jumping from the back of a lorry near Asda in Perth.

However on Monday, December 30, Val received a phone call to say Fluffy had been spotted in the Fair City.

A Missing Pets Perth and Kinross Scotland volunteer spotted the cat on her way home on Monday night.

After speaking to some locals, the team at Missing Pets found out that Fluffy had been visiting an elderly gentleman for a few weeks who had been feeding her.

They agreed that the next time she appeared, the man would keep her inside so she could be returned home – and it was on Hogmanay Fluffy made her latest appearance.

Val said: “Fluffy had been going to an elderly gentleman’s house and getting fed and it was one of the volunteers from the Missing Pets Perth and Kinross, she had driven past and got a glimpse of the cat.

“I got a phone call on Tuesday to say they had captured her and picked her up on Tuesday night. We were absolutely ecstatic.

“She has obviously been well fed but it’s like she’s never been away. She’s back to her normal self and we were all really happy to get her back home again.”

I’ve got some really good news to end the New Year on!!! Many of you will remember the story at the start of December… Posted by Missing Pets, Perth and Kinross Scotland on Tuesday, 31 December 2019

Katie McCandless-Thomas, founder of the Missing Pets Perth and Kinross group paid tribute to the volunteers and the elderly gentleman who helped find Fluffy.

She said: “I really am so pleased for Val. It was a lovely reunion and a really good way to the year on. I hope Fluffy’s story gives hope to other missing pet owners not to give up hope.

“The credit needs to go to Jamie and Veronica our volunteers along with the kind gentleman who was feeding her.”