A cat which disappeared more than three years ago from its Monifieth home has been reunited with his owner.

Cookie was accidentally carried off in the back of a skip lorry to Liff in 2014 and had not been seen or heard of since by his owner Lynne Robertson.

But now, three years later, the Monifieth moggie has been handed in to the Scottish SPCA welfare centre at Petterden, having apparently been found at an address in Muirhead with a bite on his face.

An appeal was launched on local social media page Missing Pets Dundee and Angus, which shared pictures of Cookie in an attempt to find his owners.

Lynne recognised the cat in the pictures straight away, despite not having seen her beloved animal for such a long time.

She took to the social media site to thank everyone who helped reunite the family with their beloved pet.

She said: “I am delighted to have Cookie home .

“Thank you to Missing Pets Dundee and Angus and to the Scottish SPCA for all their hard work.

“I don’t know if he has been living somewhere but he was chipped and if someone found him that should have been checked straight away.

“I moved house five months ago so my address details weren’t up to date but I am just so happy to have him home, as are my boys and husband.”