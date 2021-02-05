A beloved pet cat who spent a week fighting for his life is now home with his family and on the road to recovery.

Archie, who was sent to an Edinburgh vet for lifesaving treatment for pneumonia on January 20, returned home to Dens Road last week.

The tomcat’s surgery was financed by a hugely popular Gofundme, which has managed to rake in almost £2,000 to save his life.

In a public update on the Gofundme page, his owner Megan McLaughlin said: “We can’t thank everyone who has donated or shared this fundraiser enough.

“We wouldn’t be able to have this little angel home with us without your help.

“We are still a bit away from our goal, so still appreciate all the shares and donations you amazing folk are giving us.

“This week is definitely a much better week than last.”

While Archie’s surgery was only meant to cost £3,000 to £4,000, unforeseen expenses have caused the bill to rocket up.

Megan, who works in a call centre, said: “We spoke to our vet in Dundee, Blackness Vets, and his outstanding bill with them before he was referred is £645.66.

“This was for a sickness injection on the 19th of January when we first took him in and the consultation.

© Supplied by Megan McLaughlin

“The rest of the fees are for the second consultation on the 20th January which included blood tests, ultrasound, fluid IV, catheter, draining fluids and anaesthesia.

“This itself is not included in the £6,000 to £8,000 estimate with the Small Animal Hospital.

“We are obviously now needing help with funding more than before as our overall costs are now going to be closer to £5,000 after insurance.

“Thank you so much for the support so far. It really does mean the world.”

While Archie’s owners are still working to pay off their hefty bill, the young cat seems to be feeling much better – even if he has less hair.

Part of the cat’s surgery required vets to shave off an area of fur on his torso, leaving him with a distinctive bald patch.

His owner added: “Our bald boy got a good report from the vets today in Edinburgh.

“He still needs to go back next week for another check up, which unfortunately cannot be done any closer to home.

“Thankfully, Archie is seeming generally okay with the journey and the vets and nurses won’t stop telling us what a good and lovely boy he is.”