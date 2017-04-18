A prisoner who bragged on social media about being on the run from Castle Huntly has been jailed for an additional 16 months.

James Boyle initially claimed he could not go back to the open prison near Dundee because he had food poisoning.

Boyle, 24, who was serving eight years for attempted murder, posted photos of his nights out in Glasgow on Instagram after absconding.

Boyle, from Clydebank, as caught two weeks after failing to return to Castle Huntly.

He admitted being on the run from February 8 to 21 after being allowed out for a week-long temporary home leave on February 1.

He failed to appear at Buchanan Street bus station in Glasgow for pick-up on 8 February and phoned Castle Huntly to claim he had food poisoning.

He was eventually found in a friend’s flat in Govan on February 21.

While he was on the run, Police Scotland issued a warning to the public not to approach Boyle because of the potential danger he posed.