The Little Sherpa Foundation — a Nepal-based charity working to transform the lives of poor and vulnerable children who have lost their parents in climbing accidents in the Himalayas — is hosting a fundraising concert in Tayside.

Scottish songwriter Ross Wilson, known as Blue Rose Code to his fans — who include Ewan McGregor, Ian Rankin and Ricky Ross — is providing the music at the event, which takes place at Methven Castle tonight.

McGregor features on a version of one of his songs, Glasgow Rain, and the Trainspotting actor has been invited to attend the event.

Alex Cairncross, owner of Methven Castle, said the event will also go towards helping those affected by the 2015 earthquake in Nepal.

The disaster killed almost 9,000 people and injured nearly 22,000.

She said: “We are delighted to be hosting another event and continue our support for The Little Sherpa Foundation.

“Many of those who have lost families in Himalayan mountain accidents, or in the recent Nepal earthquake, have received little or no external or international help.

“The earthquake destroyed homes and some now have no alternative but to live in tents.”

Guests will have the option to start the evening with a Nepalese meal at The Everest Inn, South Methven Street, Perth before coming to the castle.

To reserve a place at the event, call Methven Castle on 01738 840016.