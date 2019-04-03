Wednesday, April 3rd 2019 Show Links
Cashless parking means Dundee motorists can pay with smartphone app

by Reporter
April 3, 2019, 6:05 am
Using the JustPark app, you will now be able to pay for parking in any on-street bay or Dundee City Council pay-and-display car park.
A new cashless payment system has been launched in car parks across Dundee.

The JustPark payment platform is being rolled out to all on-street bays and Dundee City Council pay and display car parks, allowing motorists to pay using the company’s smartphone app.

The project is the first to be launched from The MILL – The Mobility Innovation Living Lab – which is run by Urban Foresight and Dundee City Council.

The company hopes to eventually introduce innovations such as predictive availability of parking spaces and real time discovery of spaces.

Five more trials will be developed over the next year, including a scheme which encourages drivers to park in different areas through incentives from local shops, as well as pre-booking and and emission-based pricing. There will be a crossover period when current RingGo service can still be used, although the JustPark app will be cheaper.

n Picture shows Nick Donnelly of JustPark with, from left, Anna Day of Urban Foresight, parking attendants Alister Brankin and Karen Howe and Councillor Mark Flynn.

