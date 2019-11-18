Cash target met to build statue for Jim McLean, Dundee United’s greatest ever manager

The £62,000 target to erect a statue of iconic Dundee United manager Jim McLean at Tannadice has been met, the club have confirmed.

Several fans groups had come together as The Steering Group and under the guise of the Dundee United Community Trust in a bid to raise the cash to build a bronze statue of McLean outside Tannadice.

© DC Thomson

Sir Alex Ferguson managed the successful Aberdeen team of the 1980s at a time when Dundee United were also a major force in European football.

He backed the move to build the statue, describing Mr McLean as “one of the greatest coaches of his generation”.

© SNS

With the target now reached, it’s hoped the statue will be in place by spring 2020.

Sculptor Alan Herriot has been commissioned to recreate the iconic image of legendary boss McLean holding the 1983 Premier Division title – United’s crowning glory.

McLean, now 82, is the Terrors’ longest-serving and most successful manager ever, winning three major titles and taking them into Europe.

