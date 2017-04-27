Cash-strapped pregnant mum rewarded for handing back hundreds of pounds found in ATM dispenser

A man has come forward anonymously to thank a cash-strapped pregnant mum for handing in his money that she found in a cash machine.

Mum-of-two Jess Anderson (22), who is six months pregnant, was hailed on social media for returning the money that had been left in a dispenser.

Jess, who lives in Southport, told the Visiter that cash had been tight for her family when she visited a cashpoint in Bispham Road.

She wanted to check whether her mum had transferred some much-needed funds into her account.

She was greeted with a pile of notes but did not think twice about returning the money to its rightful owner.

Jess told the Visiter: “I didn’t want my son looking at me thinking that’s the right thing to do – I’m not that kind of person.”

Since the story of Jess’ kindness went viral, the rightful owner of the cash reached out to extend his thanks to her.

The man, who did not want to be named, left a £20 note back into the shop where Jess had handed in the money and asked them to pass it and his gratitude onto her.

His partner said that the thought of losing that amount of money is sickening and that they were overwhelmed with thanks to Jess for handing the money in.

She told Visiter: “She is an absolutely amazing woman.

“The pure honesty of her actions show how kind of a person she is and she deserves all the recognition she gets.”

Jess didn’t count the money before handing it in, but her mum Dianne said it was “quite a wad“ and could have been a couple of hundred pounds.