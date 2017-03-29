Cash-strapped NHS Tayside has forked out more than £4 million in awards to consultants and academics in the last year.

The public health board, which was required to release the data under Freedom of Information laws, paid out £4,369,958 to around 280 academics and consultants in the most recent financial year up to January 31 2017.

The bonuses are on top of annual salaries of up to £102,000 for consultants, and are split into two types.

Distinction/merit awards totalled £1,250,864, while discretionary points awards came in at £3,119,094.

Liam Kerr, Scottish Conservative MSP for the North East region, said that it set the “wrong tone” during a period of serious financial difficulties for the health board.

“No matter how these payments are dressed up, they are bonuses awarded by a health board that has faced serious financial difficulties and has required several Government bail-outs,” he said.

“At a time when the bulk of the NHS Tayside workforce has faced constraints on pay levels, this sets the wrong tone.”

The budget for distinction awards was frozen by the Scottish Government in 2010, however, new cash awards, paid through discretionary points, continue to be awarded as part of national terms and conditions for consultants.

A total of £147,384 was also handed out to retired consultants and academics in the same time period.

The number of retired staff members who received the cash is unknown as the NHS said this could lead to the identification of individuals.

However, a British Medical Association Scotland spokesman said the awards were crucial in attracting consultants to work in Scotland.

“Unlike in the rest of the UK, distinction awards have been frozen in value in Scotland since 2010 and are not being awarded to anyone who is not an existing award holder,” the spokesman said.

“This makes it significantly more difficult to attract consultants to work in Scotland and just last week the latest figures showed almost 7% of consultant posts in Scotland were unfilled, with nearly half of these empty for more than six months.”

A spokesman for NHS Tayside added: “Discretionary points are awarded locally through a nationally agreed process applied by every health board.”