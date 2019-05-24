Cash-strapped Jewish group to sell its Dundee synagogue and move to St Andrews

A Jewish group is to sell its Dundee base and move to St Andrews as it cannot afford to maintain its synagogue.

The Tayside and Fife Jewish Community has placed its St Mary’s Place synagogue on the market.

The group moved into the building in the 1970s.

Over the years the building has required regular work to maintain it, with the roof a particular problem, and it has cut into the cash reserves.

The Jewish community is also smaller in Dundee now than in recent years.

Paul Spicker, chairman of the community, said: “The synagogue is currently in use but not as frequently as it was.

“We have services there but we have also invited primary school children to the synagogue to learn about Judaism.

“It is more expensive to maintain the synagogue than the amount of money that we are getting in.

“We are aware that we are coming to the point where we cannot run the building any more.”

Mr Spicker said: “We will move to St Andrews University to carry on as there are more Jews in that area.

“It is a wrench to be leaving Dundee but we want to keep on inviting school children to visit us to promote Judaism in the wider community.”