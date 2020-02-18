Cash-strapped Dundee City Council bosses forced to find up to £16.8m in savings

Cash-strapped council bosses will have to make up to £16.8 million savings in the next financial year to achieve a balanced budget for Dundee, it has been announced.

As the council prepares to set its budget on March 5, councillors will be presented with a detailed breakdown of the authority’s financial position.

A report details the proposed grant allocations from the Scottish Government and outlines the challenges faced by the council for 2020-21.

A council spokesman said the cuts to funding would be felt by other services including health and social care, Leisure and Culture Dundee, and the third sector.

The report to the policy and resources committee on Monday February 24 will explain how savings identified by officers will help to try and reduce the huge £16.8m shortfall.

Councillors will also be told that between 2020 and 2030, there is likely to be a “significant reduction” in the workforce of the council.

This will be managed through voluntary early retirement and voluntary redundancy, the spokesman said.

Conservative councillor Phillip Scott said it was time for the Scottish Government to increase the funding grant Holyrood gives to the country’s 32 councils, including Dundee.

Councillor Scott, who represents the Ferry, said: “We have certainly been done no favours by the Scottish Government.

“The grant from Westminster to Holyrood is, in real terms, the largest it’s been for the past 10 years.

“We are going to have to look at ways to save money but it appears we are again being short-changed by Holyrood. It’s really difficult.

“I hope the Scottish Government needs support from another party to get its budget through and that leads to a deal for increased funding for local government.

“We’ve already had savings from different parts of the council, including even selling the council headquarters.

“You don’t want to see cuts to areas like education and you don’t want a huge rise in council tax either.

“It appears the only way we can really make massive savings would be through a drop in headcount of employees.

“Hopefully, if there are redundancies, they would be on a voluntary basis.”

Labour councillor Richard McCready agreed that the local authority should ask the Scottish Government for more funding, given the levels of poverty and deprivation in the city.

He said: “This looks like more austerity for the people of Dundee. We are going to have to look at the council going back to the Scottish Government and asking for fair funding for the city of Dundee.

“Given the levels of poverty and deprivation in the city, more austerity is not the answer.

“The Labour group will be looking to protect services and jobs from any cuts, but with a figure of £16.8m to be saved, it’s very, very difficult to see how that can be achieved.”

Depute policy and resources convener for Dundee, SNP councillor Willie Sawers, said: “This report lays bare the difficult financial position the council faces and how we are trying to tackle it.

“There are no easy solutions and we will be faced with some very difficult decisions to make. However, we are focused on improving life in the city for the people of this city.

“People rightly want more jobs which pay a decent wage, they want high quality services, new housing, good quality schools and they want facilities that we all can be proud of. We do too.

“Over the next 12 months, Dundee City Council will focus on continuous improvement and to ensure that our bold and ambitious plans meet the expectations and requirements of all the people who live here.”

Cosla, the organisation which represents Scotland’s 32 councils, warned today that local authorities are not being given enough cash to help tackle key areas such as climate change and child poverty.

The organisation also expressed fears that services and communities will suffer as a result of what it claims is a £95 million cut to local government.

While the draft budget for 2020-21 includes an additional £495 million for the 32 local authorities for day-to-day spending, Cosla claims Scottish ministers have required them to carry out a further £590 million worth of policy commitments.

Speaking at the time of the draft budget, the Scottish Government’s Communities Secretary Aileen Campbell said it provided a “fair settlement” for local government.

She said: “Taken together with the flexibility to increase council tax, this local government settlement gives councils an increase of revenue spending of up to 4.3% in real terms to deliver local services.”