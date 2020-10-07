Cash stolen during break-in at shop on Arbroath Road

Police are investigating after cash was stolen during a break-in at a shop in Dundee.

The Kiosk, which is currently operating from a temporary premises on the city’s Arbroath Road near to the junction with Dalkeith Road, was broken into some time overnight on Sunday.

The portacabin was forced open and a quantity of cash was stolen from within.

Police have said that they don’t have any descriptions of any suspects to share at this time.

A statement on the force’s Facebook page said: “Even in the middle of the night, Arbroath Road is a busy road, so if anyone was in this area and saw people loitering near the portacabin, or if any drivers may have been passing and have dashcam footage, please let us know.

“If you have any information that could assist our investigation, please call 101 or speak to any police officer.”