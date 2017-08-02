Cash stolen in break-in at Dundee yoga studio

A three-figure sum of money was stolen in a break-in at a yoga studio in Dundee overnight yesterday.

The break-in happened at Heart Space, Scott Street between 9pm on Tuesday and 6am this morning.

A police statement said: “Anyone with any information that may be useful should contact PoliceScotland on 101 quoting CR/20096/17 or speak to any police officer.

“Alternatively information can be passed anonymously via the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

