Cash for Carnoustie youngster Blake blew away, but community rallied round

When a sudden gust of wind took hundreds of pounds of thrift shop takings and scattered it far and wide, John Hovell thought that was the last he would see of it.

However, he hadn’t taken into account the honesty and community spirit of the people of Arbroath.

Between £400 to £500 fluttered in the breeze, some of it destined for John’s severely disabled grandson, Blake McMillan.

But dozens of passersby, including workmen and shoppers, rushed to his aid and every single last note was accounted for.

John said: “It was amazing. The wind took the money right out of my hands and it was blowing everywhere. I just yelled for help and within seconds everyone was rushing around gathering up the notes.

“I couldn’t believe it when it was counted in the bank afterwards and every single penny was there.”

Carnoustie seven-year-old Blake was born with MECP2 duplication syndrome – a rare genetic condition that means he can’t move or speak.

A couple of years ago his mum, Jenny Howe, opened Blake’s Bargains thrift shop on the high street with the aim of raising money to find a cure for the condition and to help fund his care.

Dad John, runs a similar shop in Arbroath. He had been helping Jenny out by depositing into the bank in Arbroath as there is no longer a branch in Carnoustie for her to use.

Jenny said: “Dad had just stepped out of the car and the wind grabbed the money and scattered it everywhere.

“His cries for help were answered straight away and the kind and honest people of Arbroath managed to retrieve it all for him.

“When he took it into the bank he wasn’t sure if it was all there but there was nothing missing.

“We are so grateful to everyone who rushed to help.”

Jenny has worked hard over the years to help improve the quality of life for her son.

She said: “Some of the money from the thrift shop goes towards costs for Blake and some of it has been donated for research.”

Blake has endured several hospital stays in his life, including one instance where he underwent life saving surgery at the Royal Hospital for Sick Children in Edinburgh.

Jenny said: “Sadly Blake hasn’t been doing too well recently. Having done so well for so long he has recently taken a turn for the worse. We are continuing to monitor his condition and decide what is going to be the best course of action for his future.”

Over the years tens of thousands of pounds have been raised to help Blake and his family.

Last month, a Bake Off For Blake was held at Forbes of Kingennie and raised more than £1,000.