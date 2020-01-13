Cash, fancy dress costumes and CDs amongst items stolen from vehicles on Dundee streets as police appeal for information

Police in Dundee are appealing for information after a series of thefts and attempted break-ins from vehicles.

The incidents took place overnight on January 10.

In Thistle Street, an attempt was made to break into a Vauxhall Corsa. Despite entry not being gained, the car sustained damage from a screwdriver or similar item that was used to try and access the vehicle.

On Park Road, a Vauxhall Combi van had a Samsung PDS stolen from it and at the same address a VW Polo had a Sony stereo stolen from it.

Another Vauxhall Corsa, on Sherbrook Street, was broken into causing “some” damage to the car from a screwdriver or similar tool.

Some CDs, money, and fancy dress costumes were stolen from the car.

In the early hours of January 12, a black Audi A1 on Mortimer Street was broken into using a similar method.

A statement from the force said: “This time, the person responsible stole what was actually a bag of rubbish but the car was left damaged.

“We would like to remind residents to please ensure as best possible that their cars are fully secured overnight, and not to leave anything visible in the main cabin of the car that is, or could appear to be, valuable.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101.