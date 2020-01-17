Cash boost for Shopability thanks to generous donation from Dundee college

A Dundee college has boosted a city charity with a grand gesture.

The Al-Maktoum College donated £1,000 to the Shopability group from its foundation for good causes.

And the Overgate-based charity will use the cash to buy a new scooter.

The college, whose patron is Sheikh Hamdan Bin Rashid Al-Maktoum, deputy ruler of Dubai and the United Arab Emirates minister of finance and Industry, was set up in 2011.

It offers postgraduate programmes in the study of Islam, economics and Arabic.

A spokesman for the college said: “We previously donated £3,000 to Shopability and are delighted to help out.

“The foundation is available to anyone to apply for funding.”

Shopability is a project which lends wheelchairs and scooters to people with mobility problems.

It provides a lifeline for hundreds of older and disabled people and allows them to retain their independence.

Daily hire for a few hours is free, although donations are welcome.