Wednesday, July 29th 2020 Show Links
News / Local / Angus

Cash and food stolen during break-in at Angus hotel

by Frances Rougvie
July 29, 2020, 2:47 pm
© DC ThomsonThe Burn House, Edzell.
The Burn House, Edzell.

More than £1,000 in cash and food has been stolen from an Angus hotel.

At around 7.55am on Monday, police were called to The Burn hotel in Edzell, near Brechin, after it was discovered that a four-figure sum of money and food had been stolen.

Detective Sergeant Scott McKay, of Aberdeen police, said: “From our inquiries, we believe the break-in, which took place in the non-residential area of the hotel, happened between 12.30am

Register

You have reached your limit of free articles, please register for a free account or log in to continue

Register with facebook Register with google

Reset your password

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.

Don't have an account? Click here to register