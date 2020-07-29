Cash and food stolen during break-in at Angus hotel

More than £1,000 in cash and food has been stolen from an Angus hotel.

At around 7.55am on Monday, police were called to The Burn hotel in Edzell, near Brechin, after it was discovered that a four-figure sum of money and food had been stolen.

Detective Sergeant Scott McKay, of Aberdeen police, said: “From our inquiries, we believe the break-in, which took place in the non-residential area of the hotel, happened between 12.30am