Cases of Covid-19 reach 499 in Tayside, as two more people in Scotland die from coronavirus

There are now 499 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Tayside, new figures have revealed.

The total is a rise of 42 from 457 yesterday in the region – which encompasses Dundee, Angus and Perth & Kinross.

In Fife, 27 more cases have been recorded, rising from 200 to 227 since yesterday in The Kingdom.

As of 2pm today, there have been 3,961 positive cases of coronavirus in Scotland, from 24,036 tests.

Update on #coronavirus testing As of 2pm today 24,036 Scottish tests have concluded 20,075 confirmed negative

3,961 positive 222 patients who tested positive have sadly died. Our latest update ➡️ https://t.co/kZjGNz2EDe

Health advice ➡️ https://t.co/l7rqArB6Qu#COVIDー19 pic.twitter.com/7Q5Nlt7qWy — Scottish Government (@scotgov) April 6, 2020

However, due to the way in which data is recorded, and the fact those with symptoms are told to self-isolate, the figures are “almost certainly” an underestimate.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said earlier today there have now been 222 deaths from Covid-19 north of the border, up from 220 yesterday.

Among those who have died is a care worker from West Dunbartonshire, who Ms Sturgeon paid tribute to at her press briefing today.

In these troubled times, when many people are struggling to get out for their paper, we are pledging to help readers by providing a FREE digital edition of the Evening Telegraph for three months. Click below to register ⬇️

Follow below for the key coronavirus updates: