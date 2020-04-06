Monday, April 6th 2020 Show Links
Cases of Covid-19 reach 499 in Tayside, as two more people in Scotland die from coronavirus

by Steven Rae
April 6, 2020, 2:07 pm Updated: April 6, 2020, 2:12 pm
There are now 499 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Tayside, new figures have revealed.

The total is a rise of 42 from 457 yesterday in the region – which encompasses Dundee, Angus and Perth & Kinross.

In Fife, 27 more cases have been recorded, rising from 200 to 227 since yesterday in The Kingdom.

As of 2pm today, there have been 3,961 positive cases of coronavirus in Scotland, from 24,036 tests.

However, due to the way in which data is recorded, and the fact those with symptoms are told to self-isolate, the figures are “almost certainly” an underestimate.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said earlier today there have now been 222 deaths from Covid-19 north of the border, up from 220 yesterday. 

Among those who have died is a care worker from West Dunbartonshire, who Ms Sturgeon paid tribute to at her press briefing today.

