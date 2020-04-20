Cases of Covid-19 in Tayside and Fife reach 1,613 as 22 more deaths recorded in Scotland

The number of people who have tested positive for coronavirus across Tayside and Fife has now reached 1,613.

In Tayside, 1,071 people have a confirmed case of Covid-19, and in Fife, 542 people have tested positive – an increase of 77 across the two health board regions since Saturday.

The number of patients in local hospitals battling suspected or confirmed cases of Covid-19 as of midnight was 110 in Tayside, with eight in intensive care (ICU), and 120 in Fife, with five in ICU.

On Saturday, there were 108 people in Tayside hospitals, with seven in ICU, and in Fife there were 119 hospital patients with six in ICU, showing a small rise in Covid-19 patients in both regions.

The number of positive cases across the whole of Scotland is now 8,450 – up from 7,820 on Saturday. More than 32,000 patients have now been tested.

Of that 8,450, 169 patients were in ICU last night, with 167 of those having tested positive for the virus.

There have been a further 22 Scottish deaths as a result of the virus since Saturday – bringing the total number of fatalities in the country to 915.

A quarter of these deaths were in care homes.

