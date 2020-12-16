Cases of Covid-19 confirmed at multiple Dundee and Perthshire schools

Several new cases of coronavirus have been confirmed at schools in Dundee and a primary school in Perthshire.

Some 33 pupils and staff at Newhill Primary School in Blairgowrie are currently isolating following a confirmed case being identified within the school.

It is understood the case is linked to a primary five class, however Perth and Kinross Council did not confirm this.

“Thirty-three pupils and staff from Newhill Primary School in Blairgowrie are currently self-isolating following a confirmed case of Covid-19 being identified within the school,” a spokeswoman said.

In Dundee, it is understood secondary schools Morgan Academy and St Paul’s Academy have at least one single case linked to each school.

Dundee City Council have also confirmed a case at Rosebank Primary School in the city.

It is not known how many positive cases there are in each of the schools, or how many pupils and staff are isolating.

A Dundee City Council spokesman said: “We are aware of cases connected to the schools and have been working closely with NHS Tayside.

“With the assistance of public health, we are ensuring that the appropriate measures are being taken.

“The schools have communicated with all families in their community directly about this.”

Over the weekend, several new cases were confirmed, including five at Broughty Ferry secondary school Grove Academy.

Headteacher Graham Hutton admitted the challenges the school had faced in a plea for blended learning to be introduced.

More than 170 pupils and members of staff were forced to isolate as a result.

Elsewhere in the city, senior pupils at St John’s High School have moved to remote learning until after the new year.

More than 1,000 pupils and around 30 staff members are believed to be in isolation, a teacher has claimed.

A positive case was also confirmed at Kingspark School on Tuesday.