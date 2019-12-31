Dundee man alleged to have banged on walls and ceilings and challenged man to fight

A man who allegedly banged on walls and ceilings before challenging another man to a fight has had his case continued into the new year.

Patrick Ring, 59, of Thurso Gardens, is alleged to have repeatedly shouted, sworn and challenged Dean Morrison to a fight on the street where he lives between September 24-30.

Sheriff Lorna Drummond continued Ring’s case without plea until January 24 following a request from defence solicitor Theo Finlay.