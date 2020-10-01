Case of Covid-19 confirmed at Dunfermline secondary school

A coronavirus case has been confirmed at a Dunfermline secondary school.

All third year pupils at Woodmill High School were told to stay at home today as a precaution.

NHS Fife have confirmed there is no evidence of onward transmission within the school.

Close contacts of the positive case will be contacted by the Test and Protect Team.

There have been 16 schools with cases of the virus, with the Dunfermline school becoming the latest in a matter of days to confirm positive cases.

Woodmill rector Sandy McIntosh told parents a further update would be provided later today.

She said: “We know that you may find this concerning but NHS Fife is continuing to investigate the situation and is working closely with Fife Council education staff.”

“Pupils, parents and staff are kindly reminded to respect the confidentiality of individual pupils and staff at this time.”

NHS Fife also confirmed an individual linked to Aberdour Primary School had tested positive for coronavirus.

The positive case has mild symptoms and is isolating at home with household members.

Pupils in the P7, Room 7 class were told to isolate until Thursday, October 8. They should return to school on October 9.

Cases have also been confirmed at Queen Anne High School, Anstruther Primary School and Leslie Primary School.