Case continued for pair accused of assaulting man in Dundee city centre

Two people have been accused of assaulting another man in Dundee city centre.

Brian Cairns, 40, and a 17-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, allegedly carried out the attack on Murraygate on February 15.

It is alleged they seized the man’s clothing, repeatedly kicked his legs, threatened him with violence, threw him to the ground and repeatedly punched and kicked him.

Cairns, of Canning Place, is also accused of making violent threats and a threatening gesture towards a woman at Pout nightclub, St Andrews Street, on the same date.

Prosecutors allege he threatened her with violence before punching her, causing her to fall to the ground, before repeatedly kicking her body.

Cairns pleaded not guilty and had a trial fixed for March while the teenager’s case was continued without plea until later this month.