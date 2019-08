A 40-year-old man is accused of possessing heroin at Ninewells Hospital.

John Herd, of the Salvation Army Hostel, Burnside Mill, was allegedly found with the Class A drug on May 6.

He is also accused of being in possession of Class C drug etizolam on Yeaman’s Lane on October 31 last year.

Sheriff Derek Reekie continued his case without plea until August 9.