A sheriff continued the case of a man accused of falsely claiming benefits worth more than £110,000.

Daniel Forbes, 64, denies making bogus claims for multiple forms of benefits between July 2002 and October 2017 at a property on Helmsdale Crescent.

It is alleged that he failed to notify the relevant authorities he was either working or his physical condition had improved.

Forbes, of Clepington Road, had a further hearing fixed for October 29.