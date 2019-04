A man has been accused of abusive behaviour and vandalising property.

Zubair Akhtar, of Strathmartine Road, allegedly repeatedly shouted, swore and kicked and struck a door on Ellen Street last Saturday as well as throwing a plant pot and forcing entry.

On the same date, he allegedly shouted, swore, struck a window and threw a piece of wood at Chachie Spice, Hilltown, while on bail. Akhtar, 52, had his case continued without plea until May 22.